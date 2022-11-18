98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Brothers Osborne to headline free SEC Championship Concert performance

November 18, 2022 1:00PM CST
Brothers Osborne to headline free SEC Championship Concert performance

Brothers Osborne are celebrating the SEC Championship Game early next month with a headlining performance at the T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert, PR Newswire reports.

“Pumped to take part in the South’s second favorite holiday in December, the SEC Championship game. It’s going to be one hell of a game,” says John Osborne, one half of the sibling duo.

The band’s SEC Championship Concert appearance is the latest in an exciting string of events for Brothers Osborne. Most recently, they unveiled the launch of their WhiskeyPig Legends whiskey line.

The brothers’ SEC Championship Concert will be free and open to the public for all fans, no ticket to the game required. It will take place on December 3 — ahead of the big game — at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center at 12 p.m. ET.

