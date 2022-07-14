Brothers Osborne Talks About Suicide, Coming Out, & Supporting Each Other

Recently, Brothers Osborne opened up about suicidal thoughts, coming out, and supporting each other.
John Osborne said about having suicidal thoughts, “I think it’s a very important thing for anyone going through it … one of the most important things you can do is talk about it.”
T.J Osborne said, “A lot of times, until recently, you couldn’t really talk about mental health.” He continued, “But when John was going through his thing, it really opened my eyes in the craziest way because all these people were coming up to me and telling me that either they had been through something similar or someone very close to them had.”
T.J. added, “I knew that I wanted to (come out) … right when we got offered a record deal. I remember sitting down with John, and I just kind of thought he probably had a pretty strong clue.” He continued, “I just kind of just did my thing and so John was always obviously incredibly supportive of that. And then I think for us to get to a place where we finally would have some success and once again … I was like ‘I want to get there with this honesty being a part of everyone knowing that’s who I am.'”
