BROTHERS OSBORNE PULL OUT OF NASHVILLE BENEFIT DUE TO ‘BABY WATCH’

Brothers Osborne bowed out of last night’s (Monday, March 20th) Love Rising benefit concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena – just hours before it – due to John Osborne ‘s sudden “baby watch,” with his wife, Lucie Silvas. He posted an apology on social media writing in part, “Turns out my and Lucie’s twins, Maybelle and Arthur, have picked up the Osborne tradition of arriving unannounced and could be here any second now!”

He added, “To our dear friends that will be there tonight, on and off stage, show the world what our town is made of and let’s fight to keep Nashville full of the love, light, and inclusivity that it is known for. For that is the type of place we want to raise our children. Go get ‘em. Love y’all.”

The twins will be John and Lucie’s first children.

Love Rising featured performances from Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Hayley Williams, Hozier, and Brittany Howard, to name a few. It benefited the Tennessee Equality Project, inclusion tennessee, OUTMemphis, and The Tennessee Pride Chamber.

CHECK IT OUT