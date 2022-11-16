Brothers Osborne Partner With WhistlePig to Create a Unique Rye Whiskey

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder)

Brothers Osborne partnered with WhistlePig for their “Legend Series” Rye Whiskey.

The special whiskey became available yesterday (November 15th) at shop.whistlepigwhiskey.com and stores in Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois.

Brothers Osborne selected their own barrel and signed 100 bottles for pre-order by mega-fans for $225. The signed bottles will also go out to a few lucky people who order online.

A part of the proceeds will go to Rogers Behavioral Health and their “Mission Possible Fund” to provide free mental health treatment to low-income patients.