98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Brothers Osborne inherited their mom’s “very strong qualities”

May 9, 2024 12:30PM CDT
Share
Disney/Scott Kirkland

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, Brothers Osborne‘s TJ and John are reflecting on their mom and how she’s shaped them both. 

“I feel like moms, you guys always get it the hardest,” TJ tells the press. “I think the last thing I wanted for most of my life was like, ‘Gah, I don’t want to be like my mom,’ and then you get older, and I’m like, ‘I do. I want to be like my mom.’”

“She’s got a lot of very strong qualities, a lot of qualities that we had growing up I think that have made us, us, and successful and who we are, are from her. So, here’s to all you mothers out there,” he shares, before adding with a laugh, “We literally wouldn’t be here without you.”

Brothers Osborne are now at country radio for their new single, “Break Mine.” You can find it on their latest four-song EP, Break Mine.

For tickets to Brother Osborne’s ongoing Might As Well Be Me Tour, visit brothersosborne.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: What Kissing Can Do to You May Surprise You... Bring It!
2

KID NEWS: Boys Who Play Sports Get Less Anxiety, Depression - Not Same for Girls
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Students Do Better When They Study with a Dog

Recent Posts