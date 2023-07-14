98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Brothers Osborne Drop New Summertime Banger

July 14, 2023 6:05PM CDT
(Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Brothers Osborne are having a great weekend.

They have just dropped a new single, “Sun Ain’t Even Gone Down Yet,” which is getting a great reception.

 

The Grammy, ACM, and CMA award-winning duo have announced their highly anticipated self-titled fourth album, ‘Brothers Osborne,’ is due out September 15.

“We’ve always had a lot of mystery intentionally around the things we have done, but with this album, we decided to be all in,” TJ Osborne shares. “And doing that reminded me of what it was like when I first started playing music when it was an outlet for my angst or just a way to have fun.”

Which upcoming releases are you the most excited about and why?

