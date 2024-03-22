Brothers Osborne dedicate ‘Break Mine’ EP to fans

Brothers Osborne have dropped their Break Mine EP.

The four-song set includes the previously released “We Ain’t Good at Breaking Up” and “Back Home,” and two new tunes, its title track and the neo-traditional “Get to Movin’ Again.”

“This one is for the fans. Every time we release an album, our fans are asking for more music, faster. We heard that, and held some special songs back from our last project so we could release them now,” the duo shares.

“We also wanted to include a couple of the tracks from Brothers Osborne that we thought deserved some more of the spotlight,” they add of the follow-up to their 2023 self-titled record. “We can’t wait to play these songs on the road for you all this spring.”

Brothers Osborne will kick off their 35-date Might As Well Be Us Tour on March 28 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with stops in Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Utah, California and more, before wrapping June 29 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tickets are available now at Brothers Osborne’s website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.