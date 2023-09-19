98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Brothers Osborne celebrate unity in “Nobody’s Nobody” video

September 19, 2023 1:15PM CDT
Brothers Osborne have rolled out the music video for their single “Nobody’s Nobody.”

The powerful visualizer features John and TJ Osborne performing their song alongside heartwarming clips of people living life to the fullest. A dancer, guitarist, boxer, mother, child, commuter, football player, drag queen, dog owner and celebrity are among the individuals highlighted.

“Sun goes up/ Sun goes down/ Takes all kinds of kinds/ To make this world go ’round/ Everybody’s somebody, someone/ A sinner, saint, or son of a gun/ Nobody’s nobody,” the pair sing in the chorus.

“Nobody’s Nobody” is the lead single off Brothers Osborne’s new self-titled album. The track’s currently #26 and rising on the country charts.

