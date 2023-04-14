BROTHERS OSBORNE ANNOUNCED AS CMA FEST ARTIST OF THE DAY
Brothers Osborne will be joining the Artist of the Day lineup for CMA Fest in Nashville on June 10. They’ll play on a stage inside the festival in celebration of the event’s 50th anniversary. The show will be taped for a podcast as well.
Brothers Osborne first played CMA Fest in 2017.
The announcement from the CMA follows news that Reba McEntire will also join the Artist of the Day lineup. Her day is June 11.
FAST FACTS
- CMA Fest runs June 8-11.
- Ticket info here: https://cmafest.com/tickets/
CHECK IT OUT
#Throwback to our first year playing the stadium at #CMAfest, 2017. This year, we’re excited to be Artist of the Day on Saturday, June 10 at CMA Close Up Stage inside Fan Fair X! 🔥 See y’all this summer! https://t.co/16cIMUF5Qq@CountryMusic pic.twitter.com/iL1fHZqzfz
— Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) April 13, 2023