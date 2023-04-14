BROTHERS OSBORNE ANNOUNCED AS CMA FEST ARTIST OF THE DAY

Brothers Osborne will be joining the Artist of the Day lineup for CMA Fest in Nashville on June 10. They’ll play on a stage inside the festival in celebration of the event’s 50th anniversary. The show will be taped for a podcast as well.

Brothers Osborne first played CMA Fest in 2017.

The announcement from the CMA follows news that Reba McEntire will also join the Artist of the Day lineup. Her day is June 11.

