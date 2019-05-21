Brooks & Dunn will give “CMT Crossroads” a “REBOOT” ahead of CMA Fest

Arista Nashville The Brooks & Dunn REBOOT is coming to CMT Crossroads.

The soon-to-be Country Music Hall of Famers will stage a live version of their new album that pairs them with today’s hottest stars on Tuesday, June 4 in downtown Nashville.

Luke Combs, Brett Young, Jon Pardi, Midland, LANCO’s Brandon Lancaster, and Cody Johnson are already on board to recreate B&D’s biggest hits with Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, with more names still to be added.

The outdoor show will take place at the corner of 5th and Broadway in downtown Music City. If you’d like to be a part of the standing-room-only audience, admission is free. You’ll just need to arrive well in advance of the 8:30 p.m. CT event.

CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn is set to premiere Friday, June 28 at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.

The legendary duo will officially be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum this October.

