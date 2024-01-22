Brooks & Dunn To Serve Another Round Of Reboot Tour Dates In 2024
Brooks & Dunn are hitting the road this summer.
The duo recently announced the 2024 leg of their Reboot Tour with 22 dates across North America.
The tour will begin in West Palm Beach, Fla. on May 3rd and will continue through Aug. 10th, when it wraps in Welch, Minn.
David Lee Murphy and Ernest will serve as special guests. General sale tickets are available on Friday (Jan. 26).
