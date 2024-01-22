Brooks & Dunn To Serve Another Round Of Reboot Tour Dates In 2024

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks and Dunn perform onstage for All for the Hall a concert hosted by Keith Urban and Vince Gill benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Bridgestone Arena on December 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Brooks & Dunn are hitting the road this summer.

The duo recently announced the 2024 leg of their Reboot Tour with 22 dates across North America.

The tour will begin in West Palm Beach, Fla. on May 3rd and will continue through Aug. 10th, when it wraps in Welch, Minn.

David Lee Murphy and Ernest will serve as special guests. General sale tickets are available on Friday (Jan. 26).

