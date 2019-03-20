Brooks & Dunn, Eric Church, & Luke Combs Among Additions To ACM Awards Performers
By Roy Gregory
|
Mar 20, 2019 @ 8:42 AM
PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 18: Recording artists Kix Brooks (L) and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn perform during Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XXIII at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on March 18, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Brooks & Dunn, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line and Ashley McBryde have been added to the lineup of performers for the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards. The broadcast, hosted by Reba McEntire, will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7th at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
Previously announced ACM Awards performers include Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and George Strait along with ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award honoree Jason Aldean. Additional acts and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.
