Brooks & Dunn coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park
Ten years after parting ways, Brooks & Dunn will hit the road this summer for their first nationwide tour together. Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2020 Tour will kick off in St. Louis, MO on May 15th with several yet-to-be-announced special guests. Tickets will be available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket with more information available at brooks-dunn.com in the coming weeks. The final stop on the tour is a date September 19th @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park.
Ronnie Dunn joked, “So much for ‘we quit,’ huh? That horse that we were afraid of riding into the ground apparently didn’t share our sentiment . . . he gotta fire in his belly raring to go another round or two. I like the ring of it . . . ‘Brooks & Dunn ride again!’”
Kix Brooks added, “The memories of playing live are what have kept the fire burning for us. Performers who have had the kind of nights like we’ve had with our fans, can never really let that go. Live is where we’re most at home, and it’s gonna feel good to be back in the saddle, let’s rodeo! We’ll see y’all out there on the trail.”
Brooks & Dunn released their Reboot album last year. It featured collaborations on some of their biggest hits with special guests like Luke Combs, Brett Young, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, Kacey Musgraves and Kane Brown, to name a few.
The duo is currently nominated for a Grammy for Best Country Duo/ Group Performance for their collaboration with Luke Combs on “Brand New Man” on the album. The Grammy Awards airs live from Los Angeles on Jan. 26th on CBS.
Here are Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2020 Tour dates:
5/15 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
5/16 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
5/22 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
5/23 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
5/29 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
5/30 Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
6/5 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
6/6 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
6/26 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
6/27 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
8/28 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
8/29 Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park
9/4 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
9/5 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
9/10 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
9/11 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
9/18 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
9/19 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre