Brood X is on the way!

WILLOW SPRINGS, IL - JUNE 11: A cicada sits on a twig in a forest preserve June 11, 2007 in Willow Springs, Illinois. The cicada is one of millions in the area that have emerged from the ground and taken to the trees during the past couple of weeks, part of a 17-year hatch cycle. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
What is ‘Brood X’? A massive swarm of cicadas that emerges once every 17 years, It will appear in 12 states ranging from Illinois to Georgia to Pennsylvania. Once the weather warms up, trillions of cicadas will emerge from the ground, living for just a few weeks to mate, with their larva returning to the ground to hibernate for another 17 years. It will be the first appearance from Brood X since 2004. While the cicadas are harmless, the buzzing will be loud and can be heard from miles away.