Broken Roots Fall Just Short, Poet Brandon Leake Wins America’s Got Talent
Chicago’s Dynamic Duo Broken Roots and Spoken Word Poet Brandon Leake were the last 2 contestants standing during last night’s finals of America’s Got Talent. Here’s how the show ended:
It was a spoken word poet that won it all during Wednesday night’s America’s Got Talent season finale. Brandon Leake is the first spoken-word poet to appear on the talent competition and he had been a front-runner since receiving the golden buzzer from Howie Mandel during the auditions.
During his time on America’s Got Talent run, Leake performed spoken-word about Black Lives Matter, his newborn daughter, the loss of his sister, and his estranged father, in his final performance Leake talked about AGT and their persistence during the coronavirus pandemic.
Runner-up Chicago Based, Broken Roots performed “God’s Country” with Blake Shelton, they ended up finishing in second place.
Singer Cristina Rae was third; singer Roberta Battaglia finished fourth; and aerialist Alan Silva came in fifth.
Earlier in the night, five acts were eliminated: singers Archie Williams and Kenadi Dodds, dancing duo Bad Salsa, singer Daneliya Tuleshova and acrobats Bello Sisters.
Here’s a complete summary of the AGT Finals from USA TODAY.
Last night ended the incredible run of 2 Law Enforcement Officers that chased their musical dream, Broken Roots. Here are some of their highlights from America’s Got Talent
BROKEN ROOTS:
Two Law enforcement officers are trying to chase a dream on NBC’s America’s Got Talent Show. Known together at “Broken Roots” these guys performed Blake Shelton’s “Gods Country” Tuesday 9/8 in hopes to advance into the finals. Austin is a former Chicago Homicide Detective, and Joey (from Manhattan) is also a former Law Enforcement Officer.
Audition
Broken Roots’ audition in Episode 1501 consisted of singing and playing guitar to “Dead or Alive” by Bon Jovi. Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel all voted “Yes”, sending them to the Judge Cuts round.