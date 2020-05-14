‘Broken Poet,’ new film featuring Bruce Springsteen cameo, coming May 15
Backstreets/Virgil FilmsBroken Poet, a new film that features a cameo by Bruce Springsteen and his wife, E Street Band member Patti Scialfa, will be released May 15 exclusively through the popular Springsteen fan site Backstreets.com.
The movie stars veteran New York singer/songwriter Elliott Murphy, and is based on a short story written by Murphy back in the ’80s about an American rocker named Jake Lion, who may or may not be dead.
Broken Poet‘s screenplay was co-written by Murphy, while the film was directed by Emilio J. Ruiz and features actors Michael O’Keefe and Marisa Berenson.
The film will be available to own and stream, and is now available for pre-order. Backstreets fans who purchase the movie will receive an exclusive three-song, digital solo acoustic performance that Murphy recorded in his living room.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Springsteen and Murphy have collaborated in the past, with Bruce lending vocals to Elliott’s 1995 album, Selling the Gold. In addition, Murphy included a cover of Springsteen song “Better Days” on his most recent studio album, 2019’s Ricochet.
Broken Poet – Backstreets Exclusive from Virgil Films on Vimeo.