Brittany Howard, Nathaniel Rateliff nominated for 2020 Americana Honors & Awards
ATO RecordsBrittany Howard and Nathaniel Rateliff have both received nominations for the 2020 Americana Honors & Awards.
The Alabama Shakes frontwoman’s debut solo album, Jaime, is up for Album of the Year, and her single, “Stay High,” will compete for the Song of the Year prize. Additionally, Howard herself is nominated for Artist of the Year.
Meanwhile, the “S.O.B.” singer is also nominated for Album of the Year and Song of the Year, for his new solo effort And It’s Still Alright and its title track, respectively.
The 2020 Americana Honors & Awards are scheduled to be held September 16 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, barring COVID-19 circumstances.
For the full list of nominees, visit AmericanaMusic.org.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.