Brittany Howard, My Morning Jacket included on new compilation in support of Black Lives Matter
ATO RecordsAlabama Shakes‘ Brittany Howard and My Morning Jacket are featured on a new compilation album in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The collection is titled Silence Is Not an Option (turn this up), and was curated by ATO Records. Some of the songs included are Howard’s “Goat Head,” “History Repeats” and “13th Century Metal,” as well as MMJ’s “I’m Amazed.” You’ll also find the Alabama Shakes song “Don’t Wanna Fight” and Jim James‘ solo song, “Over and Over.”
You can download the digital version of Silence Is Not an Option now via Bandcamp. A limited edition vinyl pressing will ship in August, and is available for pre-order now.
All net proceeds will be donated to Black Lives Matter Greater NY, Color of Change and Innocence Project.
By Josh Johnson
