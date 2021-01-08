Brittany Aldean Encouraged One Big Change in Husband Jason Aldean’s Career
Getty Images
Jason Aldean bears all in his music but social media is a different story until recently his wife, Brittany, encouraged him to share more with his fans on his platforms.
“I try to encourage him to not be so interview-y and more real with everybody and just let them see you, because it’s really hard to not fall in love with him,” Brittany told Taste of Country.
“Social media for him is work. Touring and music is not. He definitely sees it as more of an invasion sometimes. I have to tell him, you have so many fans out there and people that are really curious about what you’re doing … They don’t just want to see you in the studio, doing all the work things,” she adds.
Brittany is the opposite of her famous husband, she has a strong social media following and carefully curates her social media pages. Here’s the complete story from ET Online.