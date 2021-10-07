      Weather Alert

British Shoppers Gobble Supplies of Frozen Turkeys – Americans Appear to Be Next

Oct 7, 2021 @ 11:00am
British People Are Hoarding Frozen Turkeys…  The US Deals with Similar Supply Problems
One grocery chain confirms that people are starting to gobble up supplies of a holiday favorite.
Though the holidays are still a way off, that’s not stopping UK shoppers from buying frozen turkeys.
Discount chain Aldi is selling around 1,500 frozen turkeys a day in the UK…  That’s four times the amount it normally sells, at this time of year.
This is happening as people fear supply chain bottlenecks will limit availability of the Thanksgiving and Christmas favorite.
The US is dealing with similar problems, and experts say American consumers could also struggle to secure their turkeys for Thanksgiving, especially smaller birds.
Retailers and restaurants across the US and the UK have faced delays and shortages over the past few months, because of a breakdown in the supply chain driven by worker shortages, including lack of truck drivers.
But just one power failure, due to increased global storm activity, could wipe out all the hoarding…   Might be worth considering a giant helping of vegan nuggets, like Impossible or Beyond Meat.

  • People in the UK are stocking up on frozen turkeys amid fears they might be hard to get in the coming weeks due to supply chain issues that have affected both the US and the UK
  • The US is dealing with similar problems, and experts say Americans could also struggle to secure their turkeys for Thanksgiving this year, especially smaller birds
