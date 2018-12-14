Bring Your Dog With You the Next Time You Visit This Movie Theater!

Are you someone who feels guilty when your dog has to stay behind when you leave the house?

Now, you don’t have to if you want to bring your canine friend to this movie theater in Plano, Texas.

At K9 Cinemas, up to 25 people are permitted to bring two dogs each to enjoy a flick with their best pal. Theater staples like candy, popcorn, and refreshments are available as well as some tasty treats for your pups!

Tickets run at $12.50 for adults, $9 for a child and $5 for your dog. The theater just requires for people to clean up after their pets and that they are all up to date on shots. Here’s the complete story from Delish.