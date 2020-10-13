Bring Me the Horizon details how Linkin Park is influencing new material

Javier Bragado/WireImageBring Me the Horizon keyboardist Jordan Fish has shared how Linkin Park is influencing the U.K. band’s upcoming new material.
“With the record we’re doing right now, we still reference [Linkin Park],” Fish tells NME. “They’re one of those bands that I always have in the back of my mind when we’re thinking about where a song should go next.”
In particular, Fish says LP’s giant debut album, Hybrid Theory, provided the road map for what he and his band mates hope to do with Bring Me the Horizon’s music.
“It’s the Bible for heavy, catchy music that combines electronic and pop music, which is our brief,” Fish says of Hybrid Theory. “They just covered so much ground and did it with such class on that album.”
This year, Bring Me the Horizon has released two new songs: “Parasite Eve” and “Obey,” featuring Yungblud.
Linkin Park, meanwhile, just dropped a massive Hybrid Theory reissue to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
By Josh Johnson
