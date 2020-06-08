Bring Me the Horizon delays release of upcoming single
Josh Brasted/WireImageBring Me the Horizon will not be releasing new music this week as planned.
The U.K. rockers were scheduled to drop a fresh single called “Parasite Eve” this Wednesday, June 10, but frontman Oli Sykes now says that the track will be delayed as a show of support for the ongoing worldwide protests against racism and police brutality.
“With the incredible movement that is taking place currently we don’t feel comfortable releasing & promoting anything that takes the focus off what’s important right now,” Sykes writes in an Instagram post.
“I KNOW you will all understand because we have the best fans in the world,” he continues. “I promise you we won’t make you wait too long & the good news is more music will be coming soon after [‘Parasite Eve’] too. But for now keep fighting the good fight & stay tuned.”
“Parasite Eve” will follow Bring Me the Horizon’s 2019 album, Amo, as well as last December’s Music to Listen to… EP.
By Josh Johnson
