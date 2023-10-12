Bright Yellow Sea Snail Named ‘Margarita’ to Honor Late Jimmy Buffett

A new snail has been found in Florida, and it’s such a bright hue of yellow, that it looks like a margarita. So, it’s been named after the late Jimmy Buffett, and his famous crossover song, “Margaritaville.”

CNN reports that scientists found the “Cayo Margarita” snail in the Florida Reef.

The snail’s color is such a bright yellow, that it gives off margarita vibes.

Rudiger Bieler is the biologist who first saw the snail, while scuba diving. He told CNN that he believes the snail’s glowing color is probably a defense mechanism, to alarm predators.

Buffett’s passing, on September 1st, at 76, led to many kinds of tributes, like this.

He died from skin cancer, which became lymphoma.