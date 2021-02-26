Briggs Street YMCA to Close After 43 Years
The Greater Joliet Area YMCA has announced that it will permanently be closing the Smith Family YMCA, located at 1350 S. Briggs Street in Joliet. The last day of operations will be Friday, March 26th. Programs that currently take place at the Briggs Street facility will be relocated to different sites throughout the Joliet community.
Starting on March 27th members of the facility will be transferred to Galowich Family YMCA, 749 Houbolt Road in Joliet. Smith Family YMCA employees will have the opportunity to continue their employment by moving to one of the Greater Joliet’s facility in Joliet, Morris or Plainfield.
The Smith Family YMCA has served the city of the Joliet since 1978.