Brie Larson Gives Blunt Response After Being Asked About Her ‘Captain Marvel’ Future

Variety caught up with Brie Larson on the red carpet this weekend to ask her how long will she play Captain Marvel.

She shrugged and said, I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?

Brie has faced a lot of criticism for her role and this comment did not help.

As the clip made the rounds and people commented negatively about her, she posted a photo of her Marvels co-stars Vellani and Parris and director Nia DaCosta on Twitter. She captioned it, trolls combust.