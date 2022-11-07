98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Bridge Street Closure During Overnight Hours, Between Broadway Street and Bluff Street, Beginning Monday, November 7, 2022

November 7, 2022 6:17AM CST
Share
Bridge Street Closure During Overnight Hours, Between Broadway Street and Bluff Street, Beginning Monday, November 7, 2022

Beginning Monday, November 7, 2022, Nicor will be completing overnight construction work on Bridge Street at Bluff Street to complete the installation of a new natural gas transmission line. Bridge Street will be closed between Broadway Street and Bluff Street during construction hours.  Construction hours will be from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Detour routes will be posted. Construction work is expected to be completed by Friday, November 11.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Long your Halloween Candy Will Last
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Weekend Mistakes Can Mess Up Your Whole Week
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Costumes - Most and Least Attractive

Recent Posts