Bridge Street Closure During Overnight Hours, Between Broadway Street and Bluff Street, Beginning Monday, November 7, 2022

Beginning Monday, November 7, 2022, Nicor will be completing overnight construction work on Bridge Street at Bluff Street to complete the installation of a new natural gas transmission line. Bridge Street will be closed between Broadway Street and Bluff Street during construction hours. Construction hours will be from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Detour routes will be posted. Construction work is expected to be completed by Friday, November 11.