Brides Can Breathe A Sigh Of Relief After Will County Judge Dismisses Complaint

Jun 24, 2021 @ 9:01am

Wedding bells will be ringing again at a Frankfort wedding venue after a Will County Judge dismissed a complaint against Southern Charm’s barn wedding venue. The Village of Frankfort filed a complaint against the pole barn venue in 2019 for safety violations.

Attorney John E. Partelow says it’s baffling that after operating the business for 16 years that the Village had an issue with the business.

Upgrades of $140,000 for a fire alarm, sprinkler system and other safety issues demanded by the Village were completed by the owners Jerry and Terri Warning. The Warning’s business had been annexed into the Village of Frankfort in 2003.

Will County Circuit Judge John Anderson dismissed all four counts of the Village’s complaint, vacated a temporary restraining order entered last fall and cleared the way for weddings to immediately resume at Southern Charms’ barn wedding venue.

More than 20 weddings are booked  and can go forward at Southern Charm.

