Brian Wilson’s Long-Lost Country Album To Be Released After 54 Years

February 14, 2024 5:05PM CST
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Singer Brian Wilson founding member of the classic rock band The Beach Boys, perform onstage at The Forum on June 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

A long-lost country album from the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson will finally see the light of day after more than half a century.

In 1970, Wilson began work on an album titled Cows in the Pasture – but it was never finished after Wilson lost interest.

Now, former Beach Boys manager Fred Vail says he plans to finish the album, with the help of some famous country, rock, and pop stars.

Wilson plans to sing on one of the songs and told Rolling Stone he’s “glad this album is coming out.”

It’s expected to be released sometime in 2025.

What are some other famous ‘lost’ albums?

