Brian Wilson, Nile Rodgers and other stars pay tribute to Bill Withers
Mike Coppola/Getty ImagesIn the wake of the sad news announced today that Bill Withers died Monday of heart complications at age 81, a variety of other well-known music artists have posted tributes to the legendary pop/R&B singer and songwriter on their social media pages.
Founding Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson wrote in his Twitter feed, “I’m very sad to hear about Bill Withers passing. Bill was a ‘songwriter’s songwriter’ and wrote so many great songs like ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ and ‘Lean On Me.’ A real loss. Love & Mercy to Bill’s family.”
Nile Rodgers of Chic tweeted, “#RIPBillWithers Class, class and more class.”
Longtime E Street Band member Nils Lofgren, who also plays with Neil Young‘s group Crazy Horse, posted a link on his Twitter feed to video of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band playing a live version of “Lean On Me,” along with the message, “Damn I did not even know this video existed #BILLWITHERS Rest In Peace sweet man. No more appropriate song right now.”
Here what some other artists had to say in tribute to Withers:
Richard Marx: “RIP #BillWithers Thank you for sharing that tremendous talent with us all those years.”
Sheila E.: “My friend, U are sooo missed…My heart is broken and I am devastated you too are gone but, i do know where u are and one day I will see u again. I love u.”
The Bangles‘ Susanna Hoffs: “Peace and love, Bill Withers.”
Peabo Bryson: “Losing this one is hitting me different! [You] were my friend, my brother and you gave me wisdom whenever you saw or felt I needed it! Thank you my friend…Thank you! I will miss you!”
