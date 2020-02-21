Brian Urlacher’s Brother Charged In Federal Gambling Indictment
The brother of Bears legend Brian Urlacher is in legal trouble. Casey Urlacher was among ten people charged in a federal indictment accusing them of running an offshore sports gambling ring that raked in millions of dollars from hundreds of Chicago-area gamblers. The 40-year-old is the mayor of the tiny village of Mettawa in Lake County. He is charged with conspiracy and running an illegal gambling business. Casey is accused of acting as an agent for the gambling ring, meaning he recruited bettors in exchange for a cut of their eventual losses. The gambling ring operated between 2016 and 2019.