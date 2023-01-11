Brian Urlacher Sues Texas Hair Restoration Company

Bears legend Brian Urlacher is suing a Texas hair restoration company. The once-bald Hall of Fame linebacker filed a lawsuit against Houston Hair Transplant Center over allegations the company used his hair restoration story to promote its services disingenuously and without consent. Urlacher is seeking at least 50-thousand-dollars in damages. The eight-time Pro-Bowler treated his baldness by receiving a transplant from Oak Wood-based Restoration Holdings, better known as RESTORE Hair.