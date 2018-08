Brian Urlacher will become the 28th Chicago Bear to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this Weekend. Last night before the Bears took the field against the Ravens Brian gave some advice and wisdom to the new Chicago Bears. Check it out

The HOF Class of 2018, which will be inducted into Canton on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). More on that from ESPN.