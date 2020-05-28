Brian May thanks fans for “torrent of love and support” after “small heart attack”
Brian May recently revealed that he suffered “a small heart attack” and underwent a stent operation to treat three partially blocked coronary arteries. Now, the Queen guitarist is thanking fans for the kindness they’ve shown him after the news was reported.
In a video message posted earlier this week on his YouTube channel, May says, “I’m overwhelmed. I’m really more than touched by the torrent of love and support that’s come back at me after the incredible coverage in the press. I really didn’t expect all that.”
The 72-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer notes, “As you can see, I’m O.K.,” then adds, “My email box…is so full of incredible messages. I will never, ever be able to thank you all individually, so let me please at least thank you here.”
May goes on to admit that, because of the messages and media attention he received, “I sort of feel like I died, and yet I was able to come to the funeral and see all the tributes.”
He explains, “I often think that at funerals…you know, all these people come and say these wonderful things about the person that’s gone, but he [or she] can’t hear it…And so I’m lucky, I got to hear it. So my life is complete.”
May, who also has been dealing with excruciating upper-leg pain caused by a compressed sciatic nerve, points out that he’s feeling “pretty good,” noting, “I’m taking…all the right things and doing the physio[therapy] and all the rest of it. So I’m going to be fully functional pretty soon.”
Brian also posted a follow-up video to share a message from his cardiologist, letting people with cardiac issues know that it’s safe to go to a hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.
