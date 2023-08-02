98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Brian Kelley’s headed to ‘Good Morning America’

August 2, 2023 3:30PM CDT
Share
Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Big Machine Label Group

Brian Kelley, previously one half of hit country duo Florida Georgia Line, will make his solo television performance debut on ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday, August 8. 

He’ll be performing his Big Machine Records debut single, “See You Next Summer,” which is fast approaching the top 30 on the country charts.

Of the song, Brian says, “When I first heard it, I was smiling the whole way through. I’ve lived this song. It was striking chords all over my body, I felt it in my soul.”

Be sure to catch Brian live on GMA August 8.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
2

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
3

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How
5

Jason Aldean’s “Small Town” Will Air on “CMA Fest”

Recent Posts