BRIAN KELLEY IS SINGING LIKE HIS CAREER DEPENDS ON IT

Brian Kelley recently told Taste of Country Nights, On Demand that he’s “singing like my career depends on it,” as he embarks on his second solo project.

The Florida half of Florida Georgia Line told the outlet that the odds are stacked against him as not many group members go on to have big solo careers.

He added, “Sonically and vocally, I’m just pushing. Just really trying to squeeze as much out of life as I can, as much out of myself as I can.”

His debut studio album Sunshine State of Mind was released on June 25th, 2021.