98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

BRIAN KELLEY IS SINGING LIKE HIS CAREER DEPENDS ON IT

August 31, 2023 7:09AM CDT
Share
BRIAN KELLEY IS SINGING LIKE HIS CAREER DEPENDS ON IT
(Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for The Bob Woodruff Foundation)

Brian Kelley recently told Taste of Country Nights, On Demand that he’s “singing like my career depends on it,” as he embarks on his second solo project.

The Florida half of Florida Georgia Line told the outlet that the odds are stacked against him as not many group members go on to have big solo careers.

He added, “Sonically and vocally, I’m just pushing. Just really trying to squeeze as much out of life as I can, as much out of myself as I can.”

His debut studio album Sunshine State of Mind  was released on June 25th, 2021.

Popular Posts

1

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How
3

Lainey Wilson's Weight Loss Process Takes Off 70 Pounds
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You
5

Kellie Pickler Breaks Silence After Husband Kyle Jacobs' Death

Recent Posts