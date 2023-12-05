98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Brett Young’s headed across the pond

December 5, 2023 2:00PM CST
Brett Young has announced his third European concert tour.

The trek kicks off May 8 in Oslo, Norway, and will hit Sweden, Germany, Netherlands and more, before wrapping up in Belfast, United Kingdom, on May 24.

“We love getting to play for the fans in Europe and these are some of my favorite places to visit,” Brett says. “I’m especially honored to get to take the stage at the legendary Royal Albert Hall for Highways 2024 – performing at that historic venue is definitely a bucket list moment.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time.

Brett’s currently climbing the country charts with “Dance With You,” the lead single off his latest album, Across The Sheets.

