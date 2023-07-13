98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Brett Young’s dropping a new song, “Let Go Too Soon”

July 13, 2023 2:30PM CDT
Share
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder

Brett Young‘s releasing a new song titled “Let Go Too Soon” on Friday, July 21.

“Did we #LetGoTooSoon? // NEW song out July 21st!! // We’ve been playing this one out on the road and y’all have been begging for us to put it out. Excited for it to finally be released!” Brett shared on Twitter alongside a preview clip of the uptempo track.

“Let Go Too Soon” will be the latest preview of Brett’s upcoming album, Across The Streets. Due out August 4, the eight-song project will include the previously released “Back To Jesus” and Brett’s new single, “Dance With You.”

Presave “Let Go Too Soon” now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Ways You're Most Likely to Get Struck by Lightning
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
4

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?

Recent Posts