Brett Young’s daughters are the cutest onstage dancers

May 24, 2023 2:30PM CDT
David A. Smith/Getty Images

Brett Young recently shared a video of his daughters, Presley and Rowan, dancing onstage as he performed for fans during a preshow hang.

“Tested out some new background dancers during our pre-show VIP hang… think we should add them into the show?” Brett wrote on Instagram. The clip featured Presley, 3, and Rowan, 1, twirling around the stage as their dad was seated and performing acoustically for fans. 

Brett’s wife, Taylor, also commented on the video, saying, “Crying. Those babies LOVE dancing to daddy’s music MELTS me.”

Brett just concluded his headlining 5 Tour 3 2 1 with Morgan Evans and Ashley Cooke. Earlier in April, he released his latest song, “Dance With You.”

