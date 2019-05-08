Brett Young will be “Here Tonight” for Kelsea Ballerini’s final run on the Miss Me More Tour

ABC/Image Group LABrett Young is back and ready to hit the road for the final dates of Kelsea Ballerini’s Miss Me More Tour.

Saturday night in Sioux City, Iowa, the “Here Tonight” hitmaker was forced to end his show after the first song because he lost his voice. But he announced on Instagram on Wednesday. “Hey, y’all good news. I’m feeling much better and I can’t wait to see y’all this weekend.”

Meanwhile, Kelsea’s getting a little bit sentimental over the impending end of the tour.

“I’ve loved every second of every show and feel so lucky to have shared it with these guys,” she posted, along with a picture of herself sitting onstage with Brett and newcomer Brandon Ratcliff.

“We need to get you a pair of black Vans,” Brandon commented. He and Brett are wearing identical shoes in the photo, while Kelsea’s are different.

Thursday night, the Miss Me More trek stops in Duluth, Minnesota, before continuing on to Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Fargo, North Dakota on Friday and Saturday.

