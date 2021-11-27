      Weather Alert

Brett Young Wants to Duet with his Country Music Hero: Tim McGraw

Nov 27, 2021 @ 9:32am

Brett Young has shared that his next big goal is to do a song with Tim McGraw.

While talking about his new Christmas album, he said, “So, I got to check a ton of boxes with this Christmas record, but there’s one still outstanding, and it’s within the genre, and it is the artist that got me into country music in the early ’90s, Tim McGraw.”

Young added, “So, if there was ever an opportunity there, I would take it in a heartbeat.”

Working with McGraw turned out to be very good for others, like Kenny Chesney and Taylor Swift

 

Would you be down for a Tim/Brett duet?

