Brett Young Wants Fans To Join Him On The ‘BY40 Challenge’
MANHATTAN, KS - JUNE 21: Brett Young performs during Kicker Country Stampede - Day 1 on June 21, 2018 at Tuttle Creek State Park in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Kicker Country Stampede)
Brett Young is kickstarting the New Year with the January 25th launch of “BY40 Challenge,” a 10-week fitness program with celebrity trainer Don Saladino (Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds). Young teamed up with Saladino to meet his goals in advance of his milestone 40th birthday coming up in March.
The program is designed to be interactive and simple to follow for all levels. Young is inviting fans to sweat it out with him and earn prizes for the challenges completed along the way. With over 25 prizes to claim from Garden of Life, Trifecta Organic Meal Delivery, On Running Shoes and Halo Sport, other prizes include a Zoom call with Brett, tickets/M&G for a future show, personal training sessions with Saladino and more. To learn more about the program and to register visit by40signup.com.