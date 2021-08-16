BRETT YOUNG TO RELEASE ACOUSTIC VERSION OF ‘WEEKENDS LOOK A LITTLE DIFFERENT THESE DAYS’

Brett Young will release stripped-down versions of the songs on his latest album, Weekends Look A Little Different These Day, on his upcoming project, Weekends Look A Little Acoustic These Days, which is due out on September 3rd.
Brett’s other new project, his debut children’s book, Love You, Little Lady, will be released on August 24th. He is set to appear on TalkShopLive with host Shawn Parr on Tuesday (August 17th) at 6 p.m. ET.
Brett is taking his new music and hits on the road starting next month, kicking off his inaugural Caliville Weekend Labor Day Weekend in Palm Springs September 3-6. Curating the musical lineup and activities nearby his Southern California hometown, the three-day event also features performances by Maddie & Tae, Chase Rice, Devin Dawson and Seaforth.
Brett will also be heading out on his headlining The Weekends Tour beginning on September 11th in Fort Worth, TX.