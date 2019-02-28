Brett Young Teams With Boyz II Men for Upcoming “CMT Crossroads”

Fans of country and R&B music will get the rare chance to hear both on an upcoming episode of CMT’s Crossroads. Brett Young will team up with R&B Grammy winners, Boyz II Men.

Young says he grew up listening to Boyz II Men music and was introduced to the group by his sister who took him to a concert when he was 14, and says that he used their song, On Bended Knee to impress girls, “I used that song probably 100 times on the girl I thought I was in love with and going to marry in seventh grade. I can’t wait to get together this week and tell them how much they’ve influenced me.”

Boyz II Men frontman, Shawn Stockman says the group is excited to sing with Young saying that R&B music and Country music are basically the same. The one-hour episode will be taped on Thursday (February 28th) and Young says he’s trying to not be too starstruck during rehearsals.

The Brett Young and Boyz II Men CMT Crossroads episode will air on March 27th. Here’s the complete story from CMT.