Brett Young Talks Basketball!

Brett Young Thinks Duke Is Going To Win ‘March Madness’ … “I mean, born and raised a UCLA basketball fan. But over the past couple of years and I know they’re back and they’re better now but I’ve kind of lost interest, not lost interest, but I haven’t kept up as much as I’d like to with them. From what I’ve seen, I don’t know if they’re this good in the season, I don’t know how Duke doesn’t just dominate once we get into the playoffs, into the bracket. They’re so talented and it’s basketball talent and it’s also just physical ability. Even the games that they lost it was like they just decided not to show up those days. But when they show up, it’s like they can be down 20 plus points in the second half and just decide to win all of a sudden. So, I think there are a lot of great teams in college basketball right now, but if I had to bet on anybody it would be Duke hands down.”