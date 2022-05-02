      Weather Alert

Brett Young Talks About His Mom!

May 2, 2022 @ 4:04pm

Brett Young Says His Mother Keeps Him In Line … ‘My mom is one of the most incredible people I’ve ever met and she does, she helps keep me in line and grounded. But she doesn’t really have to do anything in order to do that. She’s just one of those people that kind of leads by example and has always been one of the most honest, straight and narrow people that I’ve ever met. And so it’s interesting to have a parent that it’s so important to me not to ever disappoint her that it ends up keeping me in line.’

