Brett Young Recsheduling April & May Dates, Taste of Joliet 6/27 Date Still a Go
Brett Young told fans he is rescheduling all the April and May dates on his headlining The Chapters Tour. This does NOT EFFECT the June 27th date @ the Taste of Joliet. He turned to social media over the weekend writing that he wants to “keep everyone as safe as possible right now.” The rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as they are confirmed.
Brett claims the Number One spot on both the Mediabase/Country Airplay and Billboard Country charts with “Catch.” The feat gives Brett his sixth consecutive chart-topper.
He said, “I can’t believe we are celebrating another No. 1 with ‘Catch.’ I’m overwhelmed by the continued support I’ve received from my fans and country radio. These always feel good, but in our current situation this one feels extra special to celebrate with my family. Thank y’all SO MUCH!”