Brett Young Plans a ‘Safe and Responsible’ First Birthday Party for his Baby Girl
Brett Young wants to create a “safe and responsible” first birthday party, for his baby girl, Presley.
Young discussed his plans during a virtual interview, “We’re gonna do a little something at home. Like, really small,” said Brett. “My in-laws are gonna be staying with us, and we have a handful of friends in the community that haven’t traveled. Everybody’s been tested, the whole thing. We’re kinda gonna treat it like a workday. Unfortunately for Presley, it’s gonna be a little less exciting and a little less extravagant.”
Since her birth, Brett has put his baby girl at the forefront, by putting her in his video for “Lady” – which he wrote for her and his wife, before Presley’s birth. “While being safe and responsible, we still wanna make sure we celebrate her; because she’s the best thing that ever happened to us,” says Brett.