Brett Young Gears Up for his “Caliville Festival” in Palm Springs
Brett Young wants to bring you on his family vacation to Palm Springs.
Young’s “Caliville Festival” is set to take place June 18th – 21st, at JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa.
Young promises the festival will be more than music; and will include activities… such as a wiffleball tournament, pool basketball, and morning yoga sessions.
He also wants to space out the musical acts, with openers headlining, each night.
Talking about the event Brett describes it as, “if I was vacationing in Palm Desert with the family for the weekend, like what that vacation would look like and bring everybody kinda into my world.”