Brett Young could be a Norwegian Pop Star!
Earlier this year, Brett Young had a chance to team up with Norwegian pop star Astrid S for a duet called “I Do,” and he’s still grateful for the opportunity:
(Brett Young) “You know, I still don’t know why Astrid asked for me. Very flattering when anybody ever requests that you sing on their song or that you sing with them. She has a huge following over there and so, it’s not like she needed somebody. So, the fact that she reached out because my voice, to her, seemed right for the project, it was very flattering.”
Brett Young says that when he first heard the song he fell in love with it immediately:
(Brett Young) “I’m a songwriter first, and so I’m pretty picky about lyrics and stories, and I listen, kind of to a fault, a little bit judgingly, and I loved it from the very beginning. And so, it’s been a pleasure to work with her.”